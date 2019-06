US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to visit India from June 25-27: MEA NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said...

Iran says shot down US drone over its territory TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a US “spy drone” which violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest incident to stoke tension...

World stands with India on issue of terror: President Kovind NEW DELHI: The entire global community stands with India on the issue of terrorism and designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist is a testimony to this...

AN-32 crash: Six bodies retrieved NEW DELHI: Bodies of six Air Force personnel and remains of seven others, who died in the AN-32 aircraft crash, have been recovered, official sources said Thursday. Over the past...

Iran general says US drone crossing border ‘red line’ TEHRAN: Iran’s borders “represent our red line”, the head of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard warned after Tehran said it shot down a US drone over its waters on Thursday....

India rejects Pak report claim that New Delhi ready for talks with Islamabad NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected a Pakistani media report claiming New Delhi is ready for talks with Islamabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...

China acknowledges hosting Taliban’s chief peace negotiator for talks BEIJING: China on Thursday for the first time acknowledged that it recently hosted Afghan Taliban’s chief peace negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar for talks as part of its stepped-up efforts...

Govt’s stress on infra, EVs; 35,000 km of national highways to be built by 2022: Prez NEW DELHI: Terming infrastructure as pivotal in propelling prosperity and growth, President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said the government’s endeavour is to build 35,000 km of highways, besides expressways, by...

Modi govt’s special focus to improve connectivity in NE: Prez NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government is giving special focus on improving connectivity in the Northeast and make life easy for the people of the region, President Ram Nath Kovind...