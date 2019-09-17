An exhibition showcasing photographs of monuments in PoK marks PM’s 69th birthday

NEW DELHI: Stunning photographs of the Ramkot fort on the banks of the Mangla dam lake, ancient Buddha Mujassama in Gilgit Pakistan, the much revered Shradha Peeth and other picturesque locations in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) are part of a new exhibition here.

Organised with an aim to celebrate “national unity, peace and tranquility under the leadership of Narendra Modi”, the show, “National Unity Through Monuments” opened on Tuesday on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s 69th birth anniversary.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel at the National Monument Authority (NMA) here.

Alongside featuring photographs of ancient monuments in PoK, the exhibition also has on display pictures of monuments from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Vadnagar in Gujarat, the birth place of the prime minister.

Among pictures that take viewers on a journey through the country’s rich historic past are those of the grand Shankracharya temple on the hill overlooking the Dal lake in Kashmir; the ancient Raghunath Temple built by the first Dogra ruler Maharaja Ghulab Singh in 1835, now in PoK; Lamayuru, one of the largest and oldest monasteries in Ladakh, among others.

“Everyone has the right to celebrate the PM’s birthday in the way and manner they want. Now our PM recently abolished Article 370. So, here they have put an exhibition talking about the country’s unity displaying various historical and spiritual monuments situated in PoK, J&K and Ladakh.

“I find this a very unique and nice way to celebrate the momentous occasion and want to congratulate the NMA for it,” said the minister.

One picture that visibly drew a lot of attention from the visitors including Union minister Jitendra Singh, was that of the Kirti Toran in Vadnagar, flanked by Modi’s present day and childhood photographs on either side.

Also known as the “Kirti Stambh”, the 40 feet toran is known for the design of its two pillars, and is one the most popular tourist attractions in the region.

“The village where our Prime Minister was born, the boy who sold tea near the Kirti Toran became the greatest icon of India,” read the caption of the photograph. PTI

