Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi

August 22
15:02 2022
NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Monday.

This is CM Reddy’s second meeting with the prime minister in three months.
It is believed that issues related to the development of the state including funding, Polavaram Dam and sanction for new medical colleges etc may have come up.

Reddy, who is on a visit to the national capital, is also expected to meet some of the senior central ministers as well.

Raddy has met Modi earlier this year as well. In a meeting in April, Reddy had briefed PM Modi about many projects and issues including the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant, rationality in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, and arrears to the state from Telangana, etc.

According to an official statement released at that time, among the development works discussed, the Polavaram project took the spotlight. Reddy placed before the PM the revised estimates for the Polavaram project.

He stated that the Technical Advisory Committee held on February 11, 2019, revised the estimates of the Polavaram project to Rs. 55, 548.87 crores.

“The state would require another Rs.31,118 crore to complete the project. Rs 8,590 crore would be spent on construction and Rs 22,598 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation,” CM Reddy had said. In the earlier meeting, the CM also discussed the process of payment for the rehabilitation of families who will be displaced due to the Polavaram project. CM has requested the payment of the R&R package directly into their bank accounts. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

