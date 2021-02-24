India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Angel Manuel Soto to helm DC’s first Latino superhero film ‘Blue Beetle’

Angel Manuel Soto to helm DC’s first Latino superhero film ‘Blue Beetle’
February 24
11:12 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Film director Angel Manuel Soto is set to helm ‘Blue Beetle’ for Warner Bros’ DC Film division, bringing the studio’s first film which will focus on a Latino superhero.

As per Variety, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote ‘Miss Bala’ and an earlier draft of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of ‘Scarface’, is penning the screenplay.
Zev Foreman is serving as executive producer for the upcoming project. The forthcoming film is slated to start production in the fall.

Blue Beetle‘ is one of the oldest comic book superheroes, first appearing as a Fox Comics character in 1939 from creator Charles Wojtkowski. The character bounced to different owners as various comics publishers folded through the 20th century, before ultimately landing at DC in the 1980s.

Soto’s upcoming movie will focus on the most recent version of Blue Beetle introduced in 2006 as a Mexican-American teenager named Jaime Reyes. His powers come from a mysterious scarab that binds to Reyes’ spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor that can also equip him with bespoke weapons and wings.

Soto made his feature directing debut in 2015 with ‘La Granja’ (‘The Farm’), an indie film about life in his home of Puerto Rico.

Soto’s ‘Charm City Kings’, a fictionalized adaptation of the 2013 documentary ’12 O’Clock Boys’ about an extreme dirt bike gang, won a special jury prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for its ensemble. Originally set to debut in theatres from Sony Pictures Classics, the film was acquired by HBO Max in the wake of the pandemic and premiered on the streamer in May.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ next big-screen outing is James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, slated to release on August 6, this year. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Biden would not be okay if ... - https://t.co/o1HFiYy52J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 7:09 am

    SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam ... - https://t.co/zwVyrwi3g6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #ExtraChanceInUPSCExam #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:57 am

    Home loan demand rising in mid, ... - https://t.co/O8zRX25YRI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DemandForHomeLoans #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:47 am

    #Fuel price relief as oilcos spare #Petrol, #Diesel from ... - https://t.co/Fnjwnby9IQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #FuelPriceRelief #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Oil #OilMarketingCompanies #PetrolPriceHike #Political #PriceHike #SkyrocketingFuelPrices
    h J R

    - February 24, 2021, 6:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.