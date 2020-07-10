India Post News Paper

Anheuser-Busch InBev pitched to change name of its “Brahma” beer
July 10
16:18 2020
Brahma Beer ad

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans here strongly urged Leuven (Belgium) headquartered Anheuser-Busch InBev, “largest brewer in the world”, to change the name of its popular “Brahma” beer, calling it highly disgusting.

Creator Lord Brahma highly revered in Hinduism is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be misused as a “toasting” tool or selling beer for mercantile greed; the Indian Americans said.

RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that in Hinduism; Lord Brahma, along with Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva; formed the great triad of Hindu deities. Linking Lord Brahma with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

Anheuser-Busch InBev should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, Raja pitched strongly.

Portfolio of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a publicly-traded company, includes over 500 beer brands like Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck’s, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Michelob, Ultra, etc. One of the world’s top consumer product companies, it claims a heritage of over 600 years and its reported revenue in 2019 was 52.3 billion USD. Carlos Brito is the Chief Executive Officer.

 “Brahma” was created by Swiss immigrant Joseph Villager in Brazil in 1888. Brahma family of beers, “known throughout Brazil: beer number 1”, has eight beer options; including Chopp, Double Malt, Weiss, Red Lager, Lager, Chopp Claro, Chopp Black, Malzbier.

