Indian-origin scientist discovers new way to filter fake news NEW YORK: Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way for social media companies...

Trump rejects early Covid-19 vaccinations for WH staff WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that White House staffers should not be among the first in the country, currently the hardest-hit by the pandemic, to receive the coronavirus...

Inflationary woes: India’s WPI rises to 1.55% in Nov NEW DELHI: India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.55 percent in November from a rise of 1.48 percent in October. “The rate of inflation, based...

99 per cent farmers are with Modi government: BJP leader JAIPUR: Amid a protest by farmers against the Centre’s three new farm laws, BJP general secretary Arun Singh on Monday claimed that more than 99 per cent farmers in the...

US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors CAIRO: The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum said Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration has removed Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could help the...

No question of taking retrograde steps against agri sector ever: Rajnath Singh NEW DELHI: As farmers intensified their protests against the newly enacted farm laws, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that agriculture was a “mother sector” and there was no...

Must recognize Indira Gandhi’s role in getting back Bangabandhu: B’desh FM DHAKA: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen on Sunday said the “month of victory” will come up in a big way at the coming India-Bangladesh Prime Ministers Summit because...

Anil Kapoor celebrates ‘small victories’ in latest Instagram post NEW DELHI: The ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday treated his fans with yet another stunning post of himself flaunting his chiselled biceps and triceps. The 63-year-old actor shared his...

UNSC voices concern over military escalation, food insecurity in Yemen NEW YORK: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday voiced concern over military escalation and food insecurity in Yemen. The UNSC members condemned military escalation in Yemen and the...

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 98,84,100 with 27,071 new cases NEW DELHI: With 27,071 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally rises to 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 336...

Ind vs Aus: Important that we got practice game with pink ball, says Pant SYDNEY: Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has said that it was important for India to get a practice game with the pink ball ahead of the first Test against Australia, beginning...

Equity indices in the green, metal stocks shine MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 86 points...

Trump vows to veto USD 740 million defense bill making China ‘biggest winner’ WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that China will be the biggest winner of the USD 740 million defense bill and vowed to veto it....

COVID vaccine: US CDC accepts advisory panel’s recommendation with first shots expected today WASHINGTON: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday (local time) signed off on the advisory panel’s recommendation to use Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in people of age 16 and older....

‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ author John le Carre dies at 89 LONDON: “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John le Carre, known for his Cold War thrillers, died at the age of 89 on Saturday in Cornwall, England. His death was confirmed...

Delhi CM to observe fast in support of farmers today NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ protest on Monday. In response to a call given by the...

Responsible consumption of cheese, wine may help reduce cognitive decline: Study IOWA: Responsible consumption of cheese protects one against age-related cognitive problems. Daily consumption of alcohol, particularly red wine, is related to improvements in cognitive function. Weekly consumption of lamb improves...

Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes amid farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday informed commuters about routes closed for traffic...

With its multi-sectoral approach, Namami Gange has been successful in making positive impact: NITI Aayog CEO NEW DELHI: Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said that rivers in India are a symbol of faith, hope, culture and sanity as well as a source of...