AZADI KE 75 YEARS AND COMING 76th YEAR Surendra Ullal & Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: The India Day on August 15 -75 years in row since achieving Independence from Britishyoke is gone by and in retrospect we do feel...

FOG Idol 2022 wraps up with a grand crescendo Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service FOG Idol 2022, the singing competition of Festival of Globe (FOG), wrapped up with a grand finale on Sunday, August 7 in Saraswati Hall...

AAPI help inboosting BTN campaign to make India TB free Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Tuberculosis kills nearly 0.42 million persons (mostly poor and young), more than any other infectious disease, while nearly 2.8 Million persons acquire TB every year causing huge...

Anil R Shah recognized by Il. State Govt A front-ranking Indian businessman and a community activist in Chicago, Anil R Shah got formally recognized with a Service Award from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. Anil Shah has...

Gujarati Samaj celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Gujarati Samaj of Chicago celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on August 6,2022 with fun fair -INDIA FEST – with Live concert by ‘7 Star group’ from India. The...

Get a Boost Against COVID: What You Need to Know About Boosters By the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign & India Post News Service COVID vaccines and boosters have reduced the threat of COVID, allowing many people to gather,...

Celebration of India Day at Indian Consulate Ramesh Soparwala CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 76th Independence Day at the Consulate premises with around 125 persons joining the celebrations in person. Consul General Amit Kumar...

Kantibhai Patel honored by State FIA-Chicago trustee and community leader Kantibhai S Patel recently received Community Service Award from Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White at Four Point Sheraton Hotel in Chicago, Oâ€™Hare. Comments comments...

Indian Flag Hoisting at City of Milpitas, California Deputy Counsellor General Of India SFO along with Dr Romesh Japra and Capt Krishan Sharma hoisting Indian flag In the City of Milpitas, California Comments comments...

The Journey of an Indian Doctor to America Racquelle Heffernan Each year thousands of medical graduates from India come to America to become a doctor in the US. Those immigrants apply for medical residency and for various reasons...

Summer Event By Indian Community in Niles Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The Summer Event of Indian Community of Niles Township was Celebrated on Sunday, 07/24/22 in St. Maryâ€™s K.C. Perish, Morton Grove. Approximately 300 members including, Chief guest...

Embassy of India Washington DC celebrates the 76th Independence Day of India India Post News Service WASHINGTON, DC: The 76th Independence Day of India was celebrated in Washington D.C. with a flag-hoisting ceremony on 15 August 2022 at India House. The ceremony...

Supply Chain Resilience: Opportunities for India India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) organized a panel discussion (virtual) on â€œSupply Chain Resilience: Opportunities for...

Indiaâ€™s 75th Milestone It is remarkable that the country has made tremendous progress and come a long way to celebrate its 75th year of Independence Day after being ruled by several invaders. Besides...

India emerges as a global leader in travel in 2022 LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE NEW DELHI: India leads Asia-Pacific in its intent to travel in the second half of 2022 with 50 per cent of Indians expressing the desire to spend more...

Russia warns of ‘direct military clash’ with US WASHINGTON: Washington’s behaviour on the world stage risks direct conflict between the nuclear states, the Russian embassy in the US has warned, media reports said. “Today, the United States continues to...

India contributes USD 400,000 to UN trust funds, underlines unwavering support for human rights GENEVA: Reflecting its commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights and support for UN Human Rights, India has contributed USD 400,000 to four voluntary trust funds. The funds...

US slams Iran for attack on Salman Rushdie, calls to abandon “extraneous” demands in nuclear talks WASHINGTON: The US on Monday (local time) termed the attack on Salman Rushdie as “despicable, disgusting” and called on Iran to abandon “extraneous” demands in nuclear talks. In a media...