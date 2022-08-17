Anil R Shah recognized by Il. State Govt
A front-ranking Indian businessman and a community activist in Chicago, Anil R Shah got formally recognized with a Service Award from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
Anil Shah has distinguished himself not only in the business of money exchanges- OFFICIALLY DEALING IN WORLD CURRENCIES – from his Chicago office, but he has also endeared himself with the Indian community with his all-around helping hand for varieties of community projects. He has been recipient of various community awards from Indian organizations like the Federation of Indian Associations (old and new). Gujarati Cultural Assoc, BAPS, and many others
