India Post

Anju Modi on Fashion post Lockdown 3.0

May 02
15:54 2020
NEW DELHI: Like all other sectors of the economy facing severe headwinds during the crisis, the fashion and apparel is industry is not an exception.

The Lockdown has moved us all to let go off the excesses and concentrate on the bare essentials. Keeping this viewpoint in mind fashion designers have also felt the need to re-analysing their upcoming festive collections. IANSlife caught up with design veteran Anju Modi, who feels we might be looking at a very different world once the lockdown 3.0 is lifted.

Anju Modi on Fashion post Lockdown 3.0“There is a lot of uncertainty still, I have used this period of lockdown to do a lot of introspection. As a designer my 100 per cent belief is that we should promote our beautiful Swadeshi crafts and woven fabrics from all over India, e.g, the mukaish, chikankari, jamdani, kalamkari and colours like of Indigo and natural dyes. The goal being to help the economy, our artisanal community and to help the villages re-establish. While promoting our indigenous craft which are localised but very trendy, thereby decreasing our carbon footprints”, said Modi in the #InThisTogether webiner by FDCI.

India is country where we celebrate festivals and weddings with utmost fervour. But with a grim economy, tightening budgets and waning demand, what are the prospects for the upcoming festive season?

The ace designer feels that we will be looking at revamping our entire concept of a “big, fat Indian wedding” for a more intimate, close-knit affair.

“The new reality is that we will be valuing our celebrations and festivities in a different manner. We will want to spend on something which is going to be meaningful. There will be a lot mix’n’match. We will focus a lot on seperates, like if one just wants a dupatta to match with an elegant skirt or lehenga or some kind of a jacket or top which can be worn with a saree or a pair of nice trouser pants, depending on the occasion”, says Modi.

Adding, ” Another thing we can expect a lot of is recycling, which implies things are re-used and up-cyled in many different ways. The saree can be styled in a myriad of ways where it can be draped with a lehenga, a cropped top, well-fitted trousers or even a jean to give it multiple uses.

