Ankh Jad di – Music video by Pratibha Jairath for memories of young love

CHICAGO: Can you take a sweet Punjabi song and amp it up to be a pulsating club number? Apparently, you can and the proof is in the fabulous latest Punjabi song Ankh Jad Di music video produced by Pratibha Jairath. The song premiered on YouTube on February 22 and has been viewed already over 1500 times within 4 days of its release.

So, what is the secret to its success? Foot tapping music, melodious singing, heart-catching lyrics, sweet backstory or the sensational choreography. It appears that this video is much more than the sum of its parts. The lyrics of the song are written by Madhu Uppal, who penned the song and composed the music for the CD Rang Punjabi.

Pratibha Jairath, an acclaimed singer and entertainer, sang the song for the original album. During Covid lockdown, She started thinking about adding some musical twist to the original song. Through her musical contacts, she got connected to two talented musicians, Shahzad Markas and Kafi Khan, who recognized the potential of the song and jumped at the chance to create some additional musical tracks for the song. Using guitar and drums, they did the remixing and the result was something that immediately seemed ready for a new audience. The next step was to plan a music video that would capture the beauty of the lyrics.

That is where Pratibha’s natural talent for drama burst out. Enlisting the budding performers Ashley Singh and Adi Kukreja, Pratibha has created the vision of young love that blossoms from a chance encounter. Time passes and the two lovers find that they can get through misunderstandings and other hurdles of life as long as they remember their sweet courtship and what made them fall in love with each other. Suneel Mundle, a very busy equity actor, jumped at the chance to be in the video and his charm shines throughout the video.

The talented dancers of SR Dance Academy were enamored with the music and have presented beautiful dancing under the superb choreography of Elizar Rodrigues. The video was directed by Fahad Zuberi and the cinematography is by Taha Rizvi.

Here is the link for the beautiful video: https://youtu.be/p1m49Ji18lM

