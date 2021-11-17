India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Annakut–Tulsi Vivah at Grayslake Hindu Temple

Annakut–Tulsi Vivah at Grayslake Hindu Temple
November 17
10:59 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Tulsi Vivah Puja In Progress

Tulsi Vivah Puja In Progress

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Govardhana-pūjā, also known as Annakut or Annakoot (mountain of food)on Sunday, November 7, 2021 and Tulsi Vivah (TulasiKaḷyāṇaṁ) on Sunday, November 14, 2021) in which a ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi (Holy Basil) with God Shaligram  or Amla branch (personifications of Vishnu) was performed with much devotion and fervor.

It is observed that our Vedic traditions and great heritage are rigorously followed and maintained by both the temple management and the priest. Devotees worshiped Govardhan Hill built out of cooked rice by the temple pries Pt. Anil Joshi Ji. Devotees prepared a large variety of more than 100 Satvik homemade foods for Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude.

Pt. Joshi Ji offered Annakut Naivedyam set on the Banana leaves and juices filled in the earthen pots that were placed in the midst of Mango leaves and flowers after performing the Puja of Giriraj Govardhan that was adored with miniature cows, calves, bulls, and families in the village by following all the Vedic rituals and Mantras. This day commemorates the incident in the Bhagavata Purana when Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. He presented a brief discourse on the importance and origin of Govardhan Puja and Annakut.

Annakut at Grayslake Hindu Temple

Annakut at Grayslake Hindu Temple

Pt. Joshi Ji also conducted Tulsi Vivah, the marriage of Tulsi with Vishnu/Krishna that resembled the traditional Hindu wedding very majestically with Var and Kanya side sponsors and devotees by following all the Vedic Vivah rituals and Mantras. He performed Swagatam (Welcome)of the Baraats to the ‘Mandap’ (ceremonial stage), Sankalpam, Ganesh Pujan, Madhurparka (A mixture of yogurt and honey is offered to the groom), Jaimala(The bride and groom garland each other), Kanyadaan (Giving away of the bride to the groom),Gath Bandhan (The bride and groom’s stoles are tied into a knot).

 Then, Sindoor and Mangala Sutra, (the groom welcomes her as his eternal partner by placing Sindoor on bride’s hair parting and tying Mangal Sutra around her neck), Saat Phere (Seven circumambulations around the sacred fire) and Bidai (Farewell) that marked the completion of the wedding.

In his discourse on the history of Tulsi plant, he said that Vrinda (Brinda; a synonym of Tulsi) was married to the Asura (demon) king Jalandhar, who due to her piety and devotion to Lord Vishnu became invincible. He was a real brother of Ma Lakshmi. With Vrinda’s Sankalpa destroyed when she met with Lord Vishnu who disguised himself as Jalandhar, Jalandhar lost his power and was killed by Shiva and his head fell in Vrinda’s palace. Seeing this she realized it was not her husband but Lord Vishnu.  Vrinda then drowned herself in the ocean, and then God (Vishnu himself) transferred her soul into a plant, which was henceforth called Tulsi. As per a blessing by Vishnu, Vrinda married him in her next birth in form of Shaligram on PrabodhiniEkadashi.

Annakut at Grayslake Hindu Temple

A Tulsi Mandapam

Pt Joshi Ji blessed all the devotees for their excellent health, abundant wealth and great success in life. He thanked all the sponsors and the devotees of both programs for their support and active participation. He also acknowledged the dedicated service of Bhajan singers Narendra Acharya, Rita Patel, and Sangeeta. He also appreciated the services of Vineet Kapoor and team who prepared Maha Prasadam and served to all the devotees on both celebrations.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAnnakut–Tulsi VivahCommunityDiasporaFIAGovardhana-pūjāGrayslake Hindu TempleHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.