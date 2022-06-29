India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Anniversary program at Hindu Mandir Lake County

Anniversary program at Hindu Mandir Lake County
June 29
16:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
hindu Mandir navgraha pujja

Hindu Mandir navgraha pujja

Geetha Patil

CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb, hosted three-day-long annual celebration of the anniversary program last weekend from 24 to 26 June 2022.  Hundreds of devotees attended and participated in the program and made it a grand success.

The First day evening, temple priests, Pt. Anil Joshi Ji, Pt. Radar Krishna Ji, and Pt. BaliGoal Ji performed Prabhavali (प्रभावलि) Prarambhik Vaasam (purification and Sthapana/ installation) Puja with sacred jal, nava dhanya, fruits, and flowers after the grand sponsor sankalpam. The Prabhāvali is an ornamental gold plated archframe with intricate etching and installed around the deities, which mimics the aura of the presiding deity it shadows and gives it a powerful posture and a vision of supreme divinity.

The second day’s morning program started with the Prabhavali Parikaram Yatra followed by the sankalpam of sponsors of Lord Ganesh, Sarva Devata, and Kalash Sthapana Pujan. Later Sarva Devi-Devata Homams were performed with all the Vedic rituals and by reciting the Moolamantras for living a healthy, wealthy, and prosperous life or all the living creatures on this earth. A sumptuous Maha Prasadam was served to all the devotees after the Maha Mangalarati. In the evening, Pradosham Pujan was performed to receive the grace and benevolence of Lord Shiva.

hindu Mandir pradosham puja

Hindu Mandir pradosham puja

On the third day, a stunning Kalash Yatra by women was organized after the Poorvanga Pujas, sponsor sankalpam and Homam. The main shrine contains mini-temples to many deities. Temple priests performed the Kumbha Abhishekamof all the deities by chanting Vedic Mantras, offering flower petals garlands, fruits, Naivedyam and a breeze from a fan in an ancient tradition. 

All the deities were adorned in brightly colored clothing reflecting regional traditions across India. Ma Durga, Bhairav Baba, and Navagraha Homams were performed. Maha Prasadam was served to all the devotees after the Maha Mangalarati. Pt. Joshi thankedwith gratitude Rajesh Ramana and Raj Gopal for taking lead in all the activities of the program. All the priests blessed all the devotees for their time and support for making the program a memorable one.

Pt Anil Joshi

Pt Anil Joshi

“When we built this temple, we didn’t know lot of people would be coming to visit and our temple would become a rich legacy for the younger generation and grow beyond our expectations,” said Manoj Adhikari, temple president

One of the devotee said that a visit to the temple offers a glimpse into our rich Hindu religious life.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAGrayslakeHindu Mandir of Lake CountyHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.