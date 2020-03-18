Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Another 205 Indians arrive from Iran

Another 205 Indians arrive from Iran
March 18
15:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday evacuated another batch of 205 Indians from Iran, where 988 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic. A flight of the Mahan Air landed in New Delhi this morning with Indian passengers, mostly Shia pilgrims from Ladakh who were stranded in Iran, official sources said. Of those who returned, 115 are male, 85 female, four children and one infant. Some of them are Non Resident Indians as well.

So far 591 Indians have been evacuated from Iran. Sources said, all the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility of the Indian Army in Jaisalmer. Over 16,000 people in Iran, including around 250 Indian pilgrims have tested positive for coronavirus. India has sent a team of health professionals for their treatment.

There are over 6,000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran. Of them, there are about 1,100 pilgrims mainly from the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra and nearly 300 students primarily from Jammu and Kashmir. Around 1,000 fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and others stay in Iran earning their livelihood and for religious studies.

The Shia-dominated Iran is badly hit by the outbreak of the virus which originated in Wuhan, China, because of its initial negligence. Even as the some of the early patients were found in Qom, the Shia holy place over 100km southwest of Tehran, the religious pilgrimage remained open.

Chinese students, pilgrims and businessmen visit Qom regularly. Though China began a lockdown in January, travel between the two countries continued. On Monday however, authorities shut down its mosques and shrines in Qom and Mashhad. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

COVID-19: India cricketers spread awareness to battle ... - https://t.co/l6dK9HFGqt Get your news featured use… https://t.co/HNJ5PP5YEe
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2020, 10:42 am

7-year-old Indian wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free raffle - https://t.co/ocqoF3E1cb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2020, 10:29 am

2 more test COVID-19 positive in #Bengaluru - https://t.co/F19JnssZZC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ThS61rDqLb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2020, 10:18 am

Over 25,000 who entered India in 2015-19 can avail citizenship - https://t.co/ZeKoXIdda0 Get your news featured us… https://t.co/ejKnrsBckG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2020, 9:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.