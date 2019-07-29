Something went wrong with the connection!

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ star Evangeline Lilly on India visit

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ star Evangeline Lilly on India visit
July 29
16:42 2019
NEW DELHI: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly surprised her fans in India by posting a series of touristy photographs from around the monuments in Delhi.
The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share snapshots from her tour to popular heritage sites such as Humayun’s Tomb and Agrasen Ki Baoli at the heart of the capital city.

“Earlier today… #delhi #newdelhi,” Lilly captioned her picture which shows her standing in the backdrop of the baoli, while another shows her posing in front of the tomb.

She also shared a picture of her sitting on the stairs of the baoli, which she captioned as: “Who are you solitary woman? #delhi #newdelhi.”

In one of her Insta stories, Lilly shared a boomerang of her night-out in the city.

The actor, who is known for playing Hope van Dyne aka the superhero Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently appeared in “Avengers: Endgame”. PTI

