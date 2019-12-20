Anti-CAA stir: Hundreds of people attend protest led by Bhim Army near Jama Masjid

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad took part in a protest near Jama Masjid on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving permission for the demonstration.

Protesters carrying tricolour and banners reading ‘save Constitution’ raised slogans against the new legislation.

They assembled near gate number one of Jama Masjid as drones also kept a vigil on the large gathering which raised slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ with some singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.

Some protesters were also carrying posters of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Bhagat Singh.

The massive protest march led by Bhim Army, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.

The national capital has been witnessing large-scale protests from all sections of the society against the citizenship law. PTI

