Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Anti-CAA stir: Hundreds of people attend protest led by Bhim Army near Jama Masjid

Anti-CAA stir: Hundreds of people attend protest led by Bhim Army near Jama Masjid
December 20
14:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad took part in a protest near Jama Masjid on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving permission for the demonstration.

Protesters carrying tricolour and banners reading ‘save Constitution’ raised slogans against the new legislation.
They assembled near gate number one of Jama Masjid as drones also kept a vigil on the large gathering which raised slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ with some singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.

Some protesters were also carrying posters of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Bhagat Singh.
The massive protest march led by Bhim Army, despite the police denying permission to it, comes a day after thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital defying security clampdown and prohibitory orders.

The national capital has been witnessing large-scale protests from all sections of the society against the citizenship law. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 is a bona fide Indian citizen according to law; no ne…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Off…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:20 am

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act - https://t.co/d12Ld7JrpB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP… https://t.co/Zw55zvc0nJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:14 am

#Indian-Americans, students hold protests against CAA in US cities - https://t.co/JPAwjRl7b7 Get your news feature… https://t.co/bzx8fVkrxg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.