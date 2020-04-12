Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Anti-Covid consortium in India working on therapeutic antibodies

Anti-Covid consortium in India working on therapeutic antibodies
April 12
18:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: An anti-Covid consortium of experts with the assistance of Department of Biotechnology is working towards producing therapeutic antibodies against Covid-19.

In India, one such effort is being led by Vijay Chaudhary at the University of Delhi South Campus-Centre for Innovation in Infectious Disease Research, Education and Training (UDSC-CIIDRET), with the support of the Department of Biotechnology in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Chaudhary’s group is isolating genes encoding antibodies, which can neutralise the SARS-CoV-2, using a large antibody library already available in-house as well as a library made from cells of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection.

These antibody genes will be used to produce recombinant antibodies in the laboratory, which, if successful in neutralising the virus, will become a perennial source of antibodies against this virus, both for prophylactic and therapeutic purposes.

This work is being undertaken as part of an Anti-Covid consortium under the leadership of Chaudhary and involving Amulya Panda at National Institute of Immunology and Sanjay Singh at Gennova Biopharmaceutical Limited, Pune (GBL).

Covid 19 is caused by the novel SARS coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and it is resulting in many deaths. However, a large number of infected people are also recovering despite not having any specific treatment. This is because of antibodies produced within the body in response to the virus invasion.

Over the years, passive transfer of antibodies obtained from the plasma of convalescent patients cured of infection has been used for treatment of numerous disease conditions such as diphtheria, tetanus, rabies and ebola.

Today such therapeutic antibodies can be produced in the laboratory by DNA-based recombinant technologies. Efforts are in full swing globally to produce therapeutic antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, a statement by Department of Biotechnology said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Doctors reattach ASI’s hand chopped off in Patiala attack, surgery successful: Officials
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 12, 2020, 2:29 pm

RT @timesofindia: Hardeep Puri demands 'exemplary punishment' for Nihangs who chopped off cop's hand Condemning the inhuman attack, the Un…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 12, 2020, 1:58 pm

RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Pistols, petrol bombs recovered from gurudwara where Nihangs hid after attacking cops in Patiala https://t.co/yadbHsASE
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 12, 2020, 1:58 pm

RT @ANI: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital reports AFP quoting Downing Street (File pic) https://t.co/dVng9V6zys
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 12, 2020, 1:00 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.