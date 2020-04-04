Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Anti-parasitic drug killed coronavirus within 48 hours in lab

Anti-parasitic drug killed coronavirus within 48 hours in lab
April 04
15:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SYDNEY: Amid a barrage of research on finding treatment for new coronavirus, Australian scientists have found that a common anti-parasitic drug killed SARS-CoV-2 virus, growing in cell culture, within 48 hours in lab settings.

Ivermectin is an FDA-approved anti-parasitic drug that has also been shown to be effective in vitro against a broad range of viruses including HIV, dengue, influenza and zika virus.

Published in the journal Antiviral Research, the study from Monash University showed that a single dose of Ivermectin could stop the coronavirus growing in cell culture — effectively eradicating all genetic material of the virus within two days.

“We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it,” said study lead author Dr Kylie Wagstaff. Dr Wagstaff, however, cautioned that the tests conducted in the study were in vitro and that trials needed to be carried out in people.

“Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective – that’s the next step,” Wagstaff informed. In times when we’re having a global pandemic and there isn’t an approved treatment, “if we had a compound that was already available around the world then that might help people sooner”.

“Realistically it’s going to be a while before a vaccine is broadly available,” she said. Although the mechanism by which Ivermectin works on the virus is not known, it is likely, based on its action in other viruses, that it works to stop the virus ‘dampening down’ the host cells’ ability to clear it.

Dr Wagstaff made a previous breakthrough finding on Ivermectin in 2012 when she identified the drug and its antiviral activity with Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s Professor David Jans, also an author on this paper.

Professor Jans and his team have been researching Ivermectin for more than 10 years with different viruses. Dr Wagstaff and Professor Jans started investigating whether it worked on the SARS-CoV-2 virus as soon as the pandemic was known to have started.

The use of Ivermectin to combat COVID-19 depends on pre-clinical testing and clinical trials, with funding urgently required to progress the work, the researchers noted.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy t…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 1:55 pm

RT @Reuters: Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row https://t.co/UznyH3BFGH https://t.co/9gA7Qsn3jP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:35 am

More relief for taxpayers, no #TDS on interest income till June 30 - https://t.co/th9z04P8DW Get your news feature… https://t.co/dltWDEfjpq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:29 am

Indian-American restaurateur shuts ... - https://t.co/f70V6f4NBp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5KSs23QdA3
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 4, 2020, 10:26 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.