Anti-ship version of supersonic cruise missile testfired from Andaman Nicobar Islands

December 01
10:50 2020
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday testfired the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, sources confirmed.

The test was conducted as part of the trials being conducted by the Indian Navy, they added.
A land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was also successfully test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory earlier this week.

“The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km,” sources said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world’s fastest operational system in its class. The DRDO recently extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km. (ANI) 

