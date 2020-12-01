One of senior-most Indian-American Trump appointee Ajit Pai to quit NEW YORK: Ajit Pai, one of the senior-most Indian-American officials appointed by US President Donald Trump, announced that he was quitting the Chairmanship of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on...

List of farmers’ demands not just limited to farm laws NEW DELHI: The farmers protesting along the borders of the national capital are not just demanding withdrawal of the new agricultural laws implemented by the Central government but also relaxations...

Wall Street’s Dow notches biggest month since 1987 despite weak close on day NEW YORK: Wall Street’s broadest stocks gauge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, posted its biggest-ever monthly gain since 1987, lifted by a rash of positive news over COVID-19 vaccine news,...

Anti-ship version of supersonic cruise missile testfired from Andaman Nicobar Islands NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday testfired the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, sources confirmed. The test was conducted as part...

With 31,118 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 94,62,810 New Delhi: India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Tuesday. The overall coronavirus cases...

US hits Chinese firm with sanctions over Venezuela internet curbs WASHINGTON: The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting President Nicolas Maduro’s efforts to undermine democracy in...

Biden, Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary Washington DC : On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes to the people of the Sikh...

Killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, aimed probably at making Tehran retaliate Nicosia [Cyprus] : Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian Professor of physics who was the brains behind the Project Amad, Tehran’s alleged covert programme for building a nuclear bomb, was killed near...

Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action-comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has now roped in actor Jacqueline Fernandez to its cast. The action-comedy has Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon are...

Father of ex JNU students union leader Shehla Rashid alleges life threat from her Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) : Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of ex-JNU students union leader Shehla Rashid Shora, has alleged that he is facing a threat of life from his...

Golden temple lights up on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti Amritsar (Punjab): On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 551st birth anniversary, Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar was illuminated with elaborate lights and devotees gathered in large numbers...

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh greet people of Nagaland on their 58th Statehood Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greeting to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their 58th Statehood Day and appreciated their contribution to India’s progress....

Moderna asking US, European regulators to greenlight Covid-19 vax New York, Moderna Inc, which has reported its Covid-19 vaccine is 94 per cent effective, on Monday announced it is filing with US and European regulators for emergency use authorisation....

Modi celebrates ‘Dev Deepawali’ in Varanasi Varanasi (UP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the first ‘diya’ on ‘Dev Deepawali’ and set off celebrations for the festival that is marked by lighting lakhs of earthen lamps on the...

Growing presence of Chinese research and fishing vessels in Indian Ocean Region raises security concerns NEW DELHI: India has observed that there is an increasing trend of Chinese research vessels and fishing vessels operating in the Indian Ocean Region, raising security concerns for countries in the...

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden to head powerful budget office: Reports New York: Joe Biden, who is to become US President in January, has picked Indian-American Neera Tanden, a controversial close confidante of the Clintons, to head the powerful White House Office...

Nepal, India agree to complete remaining segment of boundary work Kathmandu: Nepal and India have agreed to complete the remaining segment of boundary work, but the two countries did not specifically mention which one. A statement issued by the Indian Embassy...

Indian-origin man in FBI ’10 Most Wanted’ list carries $100k reward NEW YORK: The US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reminding the public of a $100,000-reward offer for information leading to the capture of Indian-origin Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who has...

London: Billboards against China’s Chen Quanguo for Uyghurs, Tibetan repression LONDON: Several Billboards have been put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The message on the boards urge...