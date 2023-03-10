India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Anubhav Sinha & Bhushan Kumar’s â€˜Bheedâ€™: Unique black & white cinematic experience

Anubhav Sinha & Bhushan Kumar’s â€˜Bheedâ€™: Unique black & white cinematic experience
March 10
11:05 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After building intrigue among the audience with black and white images reminding us of the 1947 India partition, the makers of Bheed have released a video putting the speculations to rest. The pictures, which appear as from the 1947 India Partition, are shockingly from the 2020 India Lockdown reminding similar times when people were uprooted from their homes.

12 years after the 84th Academy Award-winning French film â€˜The Artistâ€™, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming social drama Bheed is another feature film made completely in black and white.

Depicting the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is going to be one of a kind, black-and-white film that speaks about the partition that our generation experienced in 2020. The audience is enthralled by this extraordinary idea of depicting the 2020 India Lockdown in black and white for the first time on the silver screen.

Directed by the master of telling real-life stories Anubhav Sinha, Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumarâ€™s T-Series and Anubhav Sinhaâ€™s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAnubhav SinhaBheed CinemaBheed MovieBheed Release DateBhushan Kumarblack & white cinematic experiencebollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmovies
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.