After building intrigue among the audience with black and white images reminding us of the 1947 India partition, the makers of Bheed have released a video putting the speculations to rest. The pictures, which appear as from the 1947 India Partition, are shockingly from the 2020 India Lockdown reminding similar times when people were uprooted from their homes.

12 years after the 84th Academy Award-winning French film â€˜The Artistâ€™, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming social drama Bheed is another feature film made completely in black and white.

Depicting the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is going to be one of a kind, black-and-white film that speaks about the partition that our generation experienced in 2020. The audience is enthralled by this extraordinary idea of depicting the 2020 India Lockdown in black and white for the first time on the silver screen.

Directed by the master of telling real-life stories Anubhav Sinha, Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumarâ€™s T-Series and Anubhav Sinhaâ€™s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.

