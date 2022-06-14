India Post News Paper

Anupam Kher pens a sweet note on wife Kirron Kher’s birthday

Anupam Kher pens a sweet note on wife Kirron Kher's birthday
June 14
14:23 2022
MUMBAI: Actor-turned-MP Kirron Kher is celebrating her 70th birthday on Tuesday. While many from the industry have taken it to Twitter and Instagram to wish the evergreen beauty on her birthday, her husband Anupam Kher has shared a bunch of their pictures together along with a sweet note.

Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon…Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter.”

Kangana Ranaut also commented on Anupam’s post and wished Kirron. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Kirron ji.” Actor-turned-filmmaker Jugal Hansraj also wrote, “Happy Birthday KK.” Actor Mahima Choudhary wrote, “Happy bday Kirron mam. Wishing u happiness, great health, blessings. Both of u are awesome. Lots n lots n lots of love”

Two-time MP Kirron Kher has had a glorious political career so far. Loved by many, Kirron has also delivered memorable performances in films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why, she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praises for her roles in ‘Devdas’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and others

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India’s Got Talent.

While Kirron is not a part of any upcoming project yet, husband Anupam Kher has a bunch of them in his kitty right now. Anupam will next be seen in Suraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, Gajendra Ahire’s ‘The Signature’, ‘Karthikeya 2’, ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, ‘Munglilal Rocks’ and Ashwin Saravanan’s ‘Connect’. (ANI)

 

ActorsactressAnupam KherAnupam Kher InstagrambollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKirron KherKirron Kher's birthdaymoviesSikander Kher
