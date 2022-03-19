India Post News Paper

Anupam Kher reunites with ‘The Kashmir Files’ team for Holi celebrations

March 19
10:31 2022
NEW DELHI: Veteran star Anupam Kher reunited with Vivek Agnihotri, the director of his recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and his co-star Pallavi Joshi for Holi celebrations on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a series of pictures from his reunion with Vivek and Pallavi. The trio posed for photographs while drenched in gulal colours.
“Happy Holi from #Pallavi #Vivek and #Anupam! Jai Ho!!,” the 67-year-old actor captioned the post.

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial venture, ‘The Kashmir Files’, is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100 crore club.

‘The Kashmir Files’, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, had released in theatres on March 11. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

