Anurag Thakur launches nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally’

June 03
11:36 2022
NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur launched a nationwide ‘Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally’ on Friday from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi on the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2022.

Anurag Thakur, along with 750 young cyclists, covered a distance of 7.5 km during the cycle rally that started from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.
“Today on World Bicycle Day we want to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to everyone. Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It’ll also cut down the pollution level,” Thakur said.

“On the world bicycle day, across the country, thousands of cyclists have joined us for the camping for fit India movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Health India movement. By using the bicycle you can cut down the pollution level, you can stay fit and you can also promote the clean India campaign because there will be less pollution or no pollution by the use of bicycles,” he added.

Apart from Thakur, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya, MoS for culture and external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri also attended the event.

More than 9.68 lakh kilometres of distance will be covered by 1.29 lakh young cyclists through the proposed bicycle rallies organized today on World Bicycle Day 2022.

The aim of cycle rallies organized in the country is to encourage and motivate people to adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness and keep them immune to health disorders including obesity, stress, anxiety, and diseases.

The cycle rallies across India on World Bicycle Day have been organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit [email protected] (ANI)

