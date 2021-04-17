India Post News Paper

Anushka Sharma mourns ‘Harry Potter’ actor Helen McCrory’s demise

Anushka Sharma mourns 'Harry Potter' actor Helen McCrory's demise
April 17
11:47 2021
NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of ‘Harry Potter’ actor Helen McCrory.

The ‘PK’ star shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story Twitter and with a heartbroken emoticon, she wrote, “Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace gleaming in your brilliance.”

Anushka Sharma mourns 'Harry Potter' actor Helen McCrory's demiseActor Helen McCrory, who was widely known for playing the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the popular ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, had passed away, on Friday (local time) after suffering from a long time battle with cancer. She was 52 when she breathed her last.

McCrory’s husband, Damian Lewis announced the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

Bidding his final goodbye, he added, “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The late star who played the role of Polly Gray in the hit Netflix show ‘Peaky Blinders’ was also paid a tribute by the show’s official Twitter handle.

“Helen McCrory as Polly Gray. All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace,” the tweet read.

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ star also appeared in the James Bond film ‘Skyfall’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’ and played Cherie Booth, wife of U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, in ‘The Queen’ and ‘The Special Relationship’.

In addition to her film and TV roles, McCrory began her career on stage and appeared in more than 25 productions during the 1990s through the mid-2010s. Her stage credits included ‘Macbeth’, ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘As You Like It’, ‘Medea’, and many more. (ANI) 

