Any attempt to disrupt peace and interference in India’s internal will not be tolerated: Naidu

October 25
10:40 2019
BAKU (Azerbaijan): India wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries, including all its immediate neighbours, but any attempt to disrupt peace and interference in its internal matters will not be tolerated, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.

“Peace is a pre-requisite for progress and we cannot allow anyone to derail the journey towards peace and prosperity,” Naidu said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists who carry out cross-border attacks.

Underscoring India’s broad liberal vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family), he said that India wants to maintain cordial relations with all countries, including all its immediate neighbours. “However, any attempt to disrupt peace and interference with our country’s internal matters will not be tolerated,” said Naidu, who is here to attend the 19th Non Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, he apprised them about the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and said the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution was a “step to extend to the people of the state all the benefits being enjoyed by the other Indian citizens.” Naidu said the Indian ‘Diaspora’ formed the 4th ‘D’ in the quartet of ‘D’s that was propelling India forward, the first three being Democracy, Demand and Demographic Dividend.

He called for further deepening of ties between India and Azerbaijan.

“I can see many opportunities for Indian companies to engage with their counterparts in field such as Information and Communications Technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agriculture and food processing to name a few,” the Vice President said. He thanked Azerbaijan for releasing a postal stamp to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. PTI

