Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Anya Singh: There’s a lot more liberty on digital platforms

Anya Singh: There’s a lot more liberty on digital platforms
April 09
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Actress Anya Singh, who has worked on the big screen as well as the digital space, says that there is a lot more liberty for actors in web series as there is no censorship.

“I think one of the biggest differences between a web-show and a movie is that the audience gets a lot more time with the characters. So, creatively you can also spend a lot more time carving their graph or creatively.. Since its not censored really there’s a lot more you can do for anyone be it the writers, directors or actors. There’s a lot more liberty that’s given to you creatively,” Anya told IANS.

Anya, 27, made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, which revolves around seven innocent undertrials who give a band performance in the prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

She then featured in web-series titled “Never Kiss Your Best Friend” along with Nakuul Mehta. The show is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi.

Anya says that in films, the audience don’t get much time to spend with the characters.

“In a film, that’s only for two hours or tow hours fifteen minutes the audience spends a lot lesser time with your characters. They remember you but in a show they spend a lot more time they really relate to it or they get attached to it. I think that’s one of the biggest differences,” she added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Anya Singh: There's a lot more liberty on digital ... - https://t.co/HrxnoWW2tx Get your news featured use… https://t.co/a9ceCUvAc2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:41 am

Trump thanks Modi twice for allowing pre-ordered HCQ export - https://t.co/wvaRJWVNTH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/FQarVQesJl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:33 am

Kanika Kapoor to be questioned after April 20 - https://t.co/8wJQzPCpHO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/jXsbB6SDN5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:30 am

With tourists missing, #Goa lifeguards feed hungry ... - https://t.co/UvCQE5fpoD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/QYRGs5bTfl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:28 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.