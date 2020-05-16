Wankhede Stadium to be quarantine centre MUMBAI: Bogged down by the wave of Covid-19 outbreak, the Mumbai civic administration plans to convert some of the facilities of the famed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for Coronavirus patients,...

‘US working with India on COVID-19 vaccine, sending ventilators’ NEW YORK: As it races against time to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the US is working “very closely” with India on the project, President Donald Trump has said. Unveiling ‘Operation...

US working with India on Covid-19 vaccine project: Trump NEW YORK: Launching “Operation Warp Speed” to ready a vaccine against Covid-19 by the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Friday the US was working with India...

US ready to sue Google for ‘monopolising’ online ads: Report WASHINGTON: The US government is reportedly preparing to sue Google for its anti-market ad practices where it allegedly monopolized online ads. The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys...

Health is “investment in our collective future”: WHO chief GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the importance of stronger health systems and the investment in health for all people. “The pandemic has shown again, and...

US committed to troops withdrawal from Afghanistan WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has said that the US was committed to the troops’ drawdown plan stipulated in the peace agreement that Washington inked with the Taliban in February. Assistant to...

‘Wuhan Diary’ releases in India NEW DELHI: The much-talked-about ‘Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City’ by well-known Chinese literary writer Fang Fang, has released in India in the ebook format. Published by HarperNonFiction, the...

Aparshakti recreates childhood ‘newspaper’ moment MUMBAI: Door-to-door delivery of newspapers has been prohibited in several areas amid lockdown, and it seems actor Aparshakti Khurana is quite affected by the change. On Friday, Aparshakti uploaded a funny...

Markets, public transport may be allowed partly in Delhi post May 17 NEW DELHI: As the city government gears up for lockdown 4.0, among the relaxations under consideration are partly allowing public transport, malls and more industries. Speaking to IANS, an official...

US House passes $3tn COVID-19 relief package WASHINGTON: The Democrat-led US House of Representatives has narrowly passed a $3 trillion COVID-19 relief package that is likely to be rejected by the Senate amid near-unanimous Republican opposition and...

Monsoon to arrive in Kerala four days late: IMD NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the onset of monsoon over Kerala will be delayed by four days and the expected date now is June...

Global COVID-19 cases reach over 4.5mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 4.5 million, while the death toll has surpassed 307,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning,...

Brazilian Health Minister quits, second in a month BRASILIA: Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich has resigned after less than a month in the job following disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis...