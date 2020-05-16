Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Aparshakti recreates childhood 'newspaper' moment

May 16
10:59 2020
MUMBAI: Door-to-door delivery of newspapers has been prohibited in several areas amid lockdown, and it seems actor Aparshakti Khurana is quite affected by the change. On Friday, Aparshakti uploaded a funny clip on Instagram in which he is seen covering himself with newspapers.

In the clip, we can also spot baby Aparshakti all covered up with newspapers. “Miss my daily newspaper…Sach me bachpan ko adat thi,” he captioned the video. Reacting to the post, a user commented: “hahah so cute.”

Another one wrote: “You made us smile.” Aparshakti will be next seen opposite Pranutan in “Helmet”. He considers the project very special as it is his first film as a solo lead.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

