India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Apple becomes world’s first USD 3 trillion company

Apple becomes world’s first USD 3 trillion company
January 04
11:45 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: In yet another major milestone, Apple became the world’s first three trillion US dollar company on Monday.

The iPhone maker topped a market value of USD 3 trillion — the first publicly-traded company ever to be worth that much, reported CNN.
Shares of Apple (AAPL) were briefly up about 3 per cent to a new all-time high of USD 182.88, surpassing the USD 182.85 per share it needed to be worth USD 3 trillion. The stock later pulled back from that level.

Earlier, Apple’s market value first crossed the USD 1 trillion thresholds in August 2018 and passed USD 2 trillion in August 2020.

Apple shares were up nearly 35 per cent in 2021. The company has benefited from booming demand for its new iPhone 13 and other older models as well as subscription services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and its popular App Store, reported CNN.

Sales surged nearly 30 per cent to more than USD 83 billion in Apple’s fall quarter, which ended in September. The company has a whopping USD 191 billion in cash as well. It seems that Apple will be joined in by other companies in the 3-trillion club – Microsoft (MSFT) is now worth about USD 2.5 trillion and Google owner Alphabet’s (GOOGL) market value is right around USD 2 trillion.

Still giant but further behind are Amazon (AMZN), which has a market cap of USD 1.7 trillion, and Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA), worth about USD 1.2 trillion, reported CNN. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AppleApple iPhoneApple iPhone 14Apple MusicApple TVCNNEconomyiCloudIndian economyIphoneiPhone 13 ReleaseiPhone 14 NewsTechbizUSD 3 trillionUSD 3 trillion company
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.