Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Apple commits $2.5bn to help solve housing crisis in California

Apple commits $2.5bn to help solve housing crisis in California
November 05
10:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CUPERTINO: Apple has committed a record $2.5 billion to help address the housing availability and affordability crisis in California. The amount is two and a half times greater than the $1 billion each that Google and Facebook have pledged.

Nearly 30,000 people left San Francisco between April and June of this year and homeownership in the Bay Area is at a seven-year low.

“Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound civic responsibility to ensure it remains a vibrant place where people can live, have a family and contribute to the community,a Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement on Monday.

In partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom, the state of California and community-based organizations, Apple is providing a significant investment that offers statewide housing support as well as funding for projects in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.

“This unparalleled financial commitment to affordable housing, and the innovative strategies at the heart of this initiative, are proof that Apple is serious about solving this issue. I hope other companies follow their lead,” said Newsom.

By putting its $2.5 billion investment to use across multiple initiatives and partners, Apple’s housing initiative offers a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to address some of the most urgent challenges facing affordable housing in California. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Apple commits $2.5bn to help solve housing crisis in #California - https://t.co/0NY8YgYA5V Get your news featured… https://t.co/2VFagnkhzW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:19 am

Trump Admin notifies UN of withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change - https://t.co/uHhFLK0L68 Get your ne… https://t.co/U3gWGImr66
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:17 am

Digital inclusion to unlock real growth in #India: #Adobe #CEO - https://t.co/AY6a5obA64 Get your news featured us… https://t.co/b4wdquzFtx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:15 am

Former US envoy says she was warned, she was being targeted - https://t.co/Ym2JD0YHlf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/243j3QKGNg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:13 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.