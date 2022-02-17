India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Apple has three Macs in the works, new-look MacBook Air could arrive in March

Apple has three Macs in the works, new-look MacBook Air could arrive in March
February 17
11:18 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple has three Macs in early development and a new-look MacBook Air could launch in March this year.

As per GSM Arena, Apple has enlisted three upcoming Macs with the Russian Eurasian Economic Commission, with the model numbers A2681, A2615, and A2686.
The first is described as a portable computer, while the other two simply as computers. This means we could be looking at the redesigned MacBook Air, possibly the new M1 Pro/Max-powered Mac mini, and the anticipated Mac Pro.

Apple filed the upcoming iPhone SE+ 5G and iPad Air with the EEC last month, and the general expectation is that Apple will unveil both on March 8.

The new-look MacBook Air could piggyback on the same event. Rumour has it the Air will get an M2 processor, a new 13-inch display, and will conform to the recent design, established by the MacBook Pro 14 and 16.

We could also see the redesigned Mac mini with an M1 Pro (possibly with M1 Max as well) in March. Apple will most certainly keep the uber-powerful Mac Pro for its WWDC conference in the fall.

That computer could arrive with a higher-specced M1 Pro and M1 Max chip than any Apple computer anyone has seen. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AppleApple IndiaApple ProductsApple SmartphonesiPad AiriPhone 13MacBook AirMacBook Air UpdatesNew MacBook AirTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 18th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.