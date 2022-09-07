India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Apple iPhone 14s leaked video reveals how new dual notch will function

Apple iPhone 14s leaked video reveals how new dual notch will function
September 07
10:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: With the September 7 Apple event right around the corner, rumours and leaks have been pouring in regarding the upcoming new iPhone 14 lineup.

According to GSM Arena, a lot of these rumours have been focused on the smartphone’s alleged new dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.
The prevailing opinion currently seems to be that there will be a system to black out the pixels between the two cutouts and make the whole area appear as one solid piece.

GSM Arena has reported that now, a newly leaked clip demos exactly that behaviour and lets viewers observe the switch on what has to be an actual iPhone 14 unit of some kind. Apple presumably decided to implement this feature both for aesthetic purposes as well as for functional reasons. The area between the two cutouts will likely be reserved for the new privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14.

It will show when an app actively uses the device’s microphone or video cameras. This could free up the corners of the display to fit more status icons.

As per recent rumours, Apple will use the new cutout to redesign the status bar exclusively for the iPhone 14. Quite a few renders have surfaced suggesting that the company might return to a more classic design. One that includes full battery info (percentage and icon) to the far right and the location symbol next to that. On the left side, network signal and carrier information. Take the mockups with a pinch of salt, though, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event which will take place in Cupertino on September 7 and four phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – are expected to be announced. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
AppleApple IndiaApple iPhone 14sApple ProductsApple SmartphonesiOS 15.4.1iPadOS 15.4.1iPhone 14 lineupMacBook AirMacBook Air UpdatesNew MacBook AirTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – September 02nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.