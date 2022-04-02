India Post News Paper

Blog

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues

April 02
11:07 2022
WASHINGTON: American tech giant Apple has released new updates to fix battery drain issues for its users.

As per GSM Arena, Apple has rolled out a new round of software updates for its mobile devices, which includes iOS 15.4.1 for all supported iPhones, as well as iPadOS 15.4.1 for all supported tablets.

The company said that the updates intend to improve the battery life of its devices. Upon installation of this update, a user’s iPhone or iPad will fix the battery drain issues that came with the release of iOS 15.4 a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, users are also getting a fix for devices becoming unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert, and a fix made for iPhone hearing devices losing connection within some third-party apps.

There might also be other bug fixes and various performance improvements, as per GSM Arena. To update the iPhone or iPad, go to Settings and install iOS 15.4.1 or iPadOS 15.4.1. (ANI)

 

