Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Apple’s budget iPhone may face delay due to coronavirus

Apple’s budget iPhone may face delay due to coronavirus
February 19
16:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple’s next iPhone — the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE2 — is likely to see a delay in launch in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China. Touted as a budget iPhone, the mass production of the device was supposed to start by the end of this month but may be delayed until sometime in March, according to a report in Nikkei Asian Review.

This follows a warning from the Cupertino-based tech giant that coronavirus outbreak will affect its business in the January-March quarter as global iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.

In an investor update late on Monday, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided last month for the upcoming quarter. “Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors,” the company said in a statement.

The first is that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. “While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated,” said the company.

The second is that demand for its products within China has been affected. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Apple's budget iPhone may face delay due to coronavirus - https://t.co/utIjwZu23z Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0NZcaN4wcx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:37 am

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ruled Twitter this season - https://t.co/QHZnKuA8Jw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/QIs0YfomLm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:35 am

Arjun Kanungo: I believe in giving fans a variety of #Songs - https://t.co/0w4MI9xOzs Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YWnbRtFxhS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 10:34 am

RT @ANI: #WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence. https://t.co/uQigQBTpVm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 19, 2020, 9:58 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.