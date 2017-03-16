Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Applications for H1-B to be accepted from April 3

March 16
03:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Applications for H1-B to be accepted from April 3WASHINGTON: US will start accepting applications for H-1B work visas for the fiscal 2018 from April 3 amid the uncertainties surrounding the visa program, the most sought after by Indian IT firms and professionals.

Unlike previous years, the official announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not say till when it would continue accepting the H-1B petitions.

The department normally has been accepting the application for the first five business days.

In the last few years, the department has received enough petitions to fill in the Congressional mandated 85,000 H-1B visas.

The Congressional mandated limit on H-1B visas include 65,000 in the general category and another 20,000 for those foreign students who have masters or higher degree from a US academic institution.

Those coming to the US on H-1B visas in certain categories for research and scientific institutions are exempted from this limit, but their visa processing is handicapped this year as the premium processing has been suspended by USCIS for six months.

USCIS’s announcement also reflects that there is no changes in H-1B visas this year as was being anticipated in view of some media leaks of a proposed executive order on this work visa.

White House says it is working on a comprehensive immigration reform.

In its statement, USCIS said it will begin accepting H-1B petitions subject to the fiscal year 2018 cap on April 3.

“All cap-subject H-1B petitions filed before April 3, for the FY 2018 cap will be rejected,” it said.

Fiscal year 2018 begins on October 1, 2017.

USCIS said H-1B program allows companies in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in the specific speciality, or its equivalent.

H-1B speciality occupations may include fields such as science, engineering and information technology.

“Congress set a cap of 65,000 H-1B visas per fiscal year. An advanced degree exemption from the H-1B cap is available for 20,000 beneficiaries who have earned a US master’s degree or higher. The agency will monitor the number of petitions received and notify the public when the H-1B cap has been met,” it said.

“H-1B petitioners must follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as they prepare petitions to avoid delays in processing and possible requests for evidence,” it said.

The filing fee for Form I-129 has increased to USD 460, and petitioners no longer have 14 days to correct a dishonored payment.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows American firms to employ foreign workers in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump had promised to increase oversight of our H-1B and L-1 visa programs.

The Trump administration this month temporarily suspended the expedited premium processing of H-1B visas.

Premium processing ensures quick response (within 15 days) from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). A standard processing of H1B visa normally takes three to six months.

The suspension will be effective from April 3 and may last up to six months.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.