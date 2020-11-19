Appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy to lead Covid Task Force hailed by AAPI
India Post News Service
Washington, DC: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) welcomed the appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy to lead the Covid Task Force it being the very first major announcement by the new administration led by President-Elect Biden The choice of Dr. Murthy to chair and Dr. Atul Gawande as a member of the Task Force should be deemed as cementing the reputation physicians of Indian origin have across America, said Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of AAPI
Vivek Murthy is the former U.S. surgeon general, and David Kessler, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and both pitched the need for the FDA to avoid the perception of political interference in evaluating and approving a Covid-19 vaccine.
Murthy, 43, is the son of immigrants from India and learned the art of healing watching his parents – Hallegere and Myetriae Murthy – treat patients like family in his fatherâ€™s medical clinic in Miami, Florida.