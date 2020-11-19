India Post News Paper

Appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy to lead Covid Task Force hailed by AAPI

November 19
2020
India Post News Service

Washington, DC: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) welcomed  the appointment of Dr. Vivek Murthy  to lead the Covid Task Force it being  the very first major announcement by the new administration led by President-Elect Biden The choice of Dr. Murthy to chair and Dr. Atul Gawande as a member of the Task Force should be  deemed as cementing the reputation physicians of Indian origin have across America, said Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President of AAPI

Vivek Murthy is the former U.S. surgeon general, and David Kessler, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and both pitched the need for the FDA to avoid the perception of political interference in evaluating and approving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Murthy, 43, is the son of immigrants from India and learned the art of healing watching his parents – Hallegere and Myetriae Murthy – treat patients like family in his fatherâ€™s medical clinic in Miami, Florida.

