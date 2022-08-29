India Post News Paper

AR Rahman expresses gratitude after Canadian city names street after him

August 29
14:43 2022
NEW DELHI: Grammy-winning music maestro AR Rahman, who recently got the honour of having a street named after him in Canada’s Markham city, has shared a heartfelt note of gratitude on social media.

Rahman took to his Twitter handle and posted a statement, along with which he wrote, “Honoured and grateful for this recognition from @cityofmarkham and @frankscarpitti and the people of Canada #arrahmanstreet #markham #canada #infinitelovearr #celebratingdiversity.”
The statement shared by Rahman read, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda (Frank Scarpitti), and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada.”

AR Rahman expresses gratitude after Canadian city names street after himHe continued, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all. I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean.”

Rahman concluded the lengthy statement by adding, “I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire…yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”

Also known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’, Rahman has been an inspiration to many and his work is a window of his own roller coaster journey. From background scores and movie songs to jingles, this immensely talented musician has given the audience songs that will be remembered for generations to come.

The multi-faceted, musical talent composed his first music for the Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Roja’ and since then there has been no looking back for him.

In a career spanning almost three decades, the global icon has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe and 15 Filmfare Awards to his credit. (ANI) 

