Araku coffee promoted by CGISF

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

The Consulate General of India in association with Girijan Cooperative Corporation, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh held a promotional event for Araku Valley Arabica Coffee on March 31, 2021 at Presidio Concordia Club with the participation of Venture Capitalists, Hoteliers, Community leaders, Restaurateurs and ethnic media following Covid protocols.

Araku Coffee is a GI tagged product from a beautiful valley in the eastern ghats of Andhra Pradesh near Visakhapatnam at an elevation of about 3000ft. Araku Coffee is already popular in France where it has won ‘Prix Epicures OR’, the first Indian coffee blend to have won such a prestigious honor. The valley is home to 150 different tribal communities of India, which produce fruits, spices besides the unique coffee. Because of its characteristic aroma and qualities, the coffee got its Geographical Indication(GI) Tag in 2019. The tribal farmers use standard organic farming practices and they are being helped by TRIFED of Government of India and Girijan Cooperative Corporation both in production and marketing of this coffee.

The Araku Coffee is available both in powder and instant coffee forms in the USA. Boomi Coffee is a hidden gem to the coffee industry. It is an instant coffee made from 100% pure Arabica coffee beans, with no filler or additives. Started by a breast cancer survivor, she not only wanted to bring delicious coffee to the market, she wanted to become a role model for other women and businesswomen and be able to provide help for charities researching cancer. Boomi Coffee instant Araku Valley coffee is sold on the shelves of a variety of Indian grocery stores across the nation, including Amazon and Walmart online. And, for individuals who enjoy the ease of online shopping, Boomi Coffee is also just a click away – available online at www.boomicoffee.com

