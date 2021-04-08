India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Araku coffee promoted by CGISF

Araku coffee promoted by CGISF
April 08
16:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

The Consulate General of India in association with Girijan Cooperative Corporation, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh held a promotional event for Araku Valley Arabica Coffee on March 31, 2021 at Presidio Concordia Club with the participation of Venture Capitalists, Hoteliers, Community leaders, Restaurateurs and ethnic media following Covid protocols. 

Araku Coffee is a GI tagged product from a beautiful valley in the eastern ghats of Andhra Pradesh near Visakhapatnam at an elevation of about 3000ft. Araku Coffee is already popular in France where it has won ‘Prix Epicures OR’, the first Indian coffee blend to have won such a prestigious honor. The valley is home to 150 different tribal communities of India, which produce fruits, spices besides the unique coffee. Because of its characteristic aroma and qualities, the coffee got its Geographical Indication(GI) Tag in 2019. The tribal farmers use standard organic farming practices and they are being helped by TRIFED of Government of India and Girijan Cooperative Corporation both in production and marketing of this coffee.

The Araku Coffee is available both in powder and instant coffee forms in the USA. Boomi Coffee is a hidden gem to the coffee industry. It is an instant coffee made from 100% pure Arabica coffee beans, with no filler or additives. Started by a breast cancer survivor, she not only wanted to bring delicious coffee to the market, she wanted to become a role model for other women and businesswomen and be able to provide help for charities researching cancer. Boomi Coffee instant Araku Valley coffee is sold on the shelves of a variety of Indian grocery stores across the nation, including Amazon and Walmart online. And, for individuals who enjoy the ease of online shopping, Boomi Coffee is also just a click away – available online at www.boomicoffee.com

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@PTI_News: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19: CMO sources
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 1:47 pm

@drharshvardhan: Let’s put an end to fear mongering now! #COVID19Vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 cr+ In stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 cr+ Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring & enhancing supply https://t.co/NllmH3kifQ
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

@sachin_rt: https://t.co/h3gLviUblI
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

@timesofindia: CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas kidnapped by Naxals during Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them: Police sources to ANI https://t.co/07ypmbxK4Y
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 12:40 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.