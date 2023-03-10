India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Are we done with masks?

Are we done with masks?
March 10
10:42 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

A recently released study from Cochrane casts doubts on the efficacy of N95 masks and P2 respirators as effective safeguards against COVID infections.

Wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness/ COVID-like illness, state the researchers, drawing on data from 10 studies. Some experts, however, say masks continue to be an effective tool in containing the spread of Covid-19 infections. Other experts state that vaccines are the best prevention against infection and that masks are unnecessary.

Speakers at the EMS briefing on March 3 debated this continuing and contentious issue, and provided advice for keeping children safe amid the ongoing health crisis.

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said you can’t monitor people about their mask-wearing behavior all the time. That’s certainly something you can’t do, and of course (masks) have to be worn correctly. Schaffner emphasized, “masks are not magic.”  But he said that people in high-risk groups may start wearing them again next flu season. “They will offer another layer of protection to protect me, a highly vulnerable person, from acquiring an infection from others.”

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Professor of Medicine and Associate Division Chief (Clinical Operations/ Education) of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine at UCSF/ San Francisco General Hospital said I don’t think we can impose mask mandates on the public anymore. The study found “there was very little effectiveness” in wearing masks. During the Delta surge, Orange County, California did not impose a mask mandate but nearby LA County did. And there was no difference in transmission or death rates. Very importantly, the vaccination rates made all the difference.

Dr. Mina Hakim, Pediatrics Specialist, South Central Family Health Center said the results of the study were clear in that surgical masks, N95 masks, did not make a difference in the transmission of Covid or the flu. The mask is a small piece of a much bigger shield that we have against COVID. I would use the bigger piece of the shield, which is a vaccine, and I would not recommend masks for the general population. Dr Hakim recommended wearing masks for vulnerable people.

All three speakers agreed that as studies like the Cochrane report reveal new findings about the efficacy of preventive care, these should not diminish public trust.

Comments

comments

Tags
Bharat BiotechCochrane castsCovaxinCovid InfectionsCovid VaccinesCovishieldsafeguards against COVIDSputnik VWellness
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.