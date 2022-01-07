Are you Excited about the VIVO IPL 2022? We have some news for you!

This time around IPL 2022 is going to be completely different from all the previous seasons. The adrenaline rush, the excitement, and the amount of action on the field will be completely different from the prior seasons, why?

For this VIVO IPL 2022, there will be not 8 but 10 teams participating. Do you know the teams already? If not find out below and we have some news on the new team names, IPL 2022 auction dates, and how many teams will be under the belt for this IPL 2022 auctions soon.

VIVO IPL 2022 auction and new teamâ€™s details

So, the 2 new teams are Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The IPL 2022 new teams are owned by these 2 biggies in the industry. Lucknow is owned by RP Group led by Mr. RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. Andy Flower, the Zimbabwean legend will be the Head Coach for the team and Gautam Gambhir will be the mentor. Lucknow is bidded and won by the RPSG group for 7090 crores.

The Lucknow team is giving a chance for the fans to name the Team, it is one of the kind promotion and also improves the connection between the Team and the fans. We have a suggestion as Lucknow Lions.

Coming to the Ahmedabad team, it is owned by the CVC group with a bid price of 5625 crores. CVC group has ventured first into F1, then football, and now into IPL as well. It is rumored that India’s ex-fast bowler will be the Head coach for the Franchise. Soon you will have more news on this Franchise and the management too.

VIVO IPL 2022 auction information:

IPL 2022 auction will happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. More info on the auction can be found at the IPL auction date and details from our article. So, the 2 new teams will have a budget of 90 crores and they can retain 3 players from the Players coming in the auction with a budget of 33 crores and with a limitation of 2 players from India and 1 overseas player only.

VIVO IPL 2022 retentions and budgets:

CSK (Remaining budget 48 crores): Ravindra Jadeja(16cr), MS Dhoni(12cr), Moeen Ali(8Cr), and Ruthuraj (6cr). MI (Remaining budget 48 Crores): Rohit Sharma(16cr), Jasprit Bumrah(12cr), Kieron Pollard(8cr), Surya Kumar(6cr). DC (Remaining budget 47.5 crores): Rishabh Pant(16cr), Axar Patel(12cr), Prithvi Shaw(7.5cr), and Anrich Nortje(6.5cr). RCB (Remaining budget 57 crores): Virat Kohli(15cr), Glenn Maxwell(11cr), and Mohammad Siraj(7cr). KKR (Remaining budget 49 crores): Andre Russell(12cr), Venkatesh Iyer(8cr), Varun (8cr), and Sunil Narine(6cr). PBKS (Remaining budget 72 crores): Mayank Agarwal(14cr), and Arshdeep Singh(4cr). SRH (Remaining budget 68 crores): Kane Williamson(14cr), Abdul Samad(4cr), and Umran Malik (4cr). RR (Remaining budget 62 crores): Sanju Samson(14cr), Jos Butler(10cr), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr).

What are your top 3 best retentions, and top 3 worst retentions? Let us know, Thanks for your time.

