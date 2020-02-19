Something went wrong with the connection!

Arjun Kanungo: I believe in giving fans a variety of songs

February 19
16:04 2020
MUMBAI: “Baaki baatein peene baad” singer Arjun Kanungo is gearing up for the release of his new love song, “Tum na ho”, and says he likes to give his fans a variety of songs.

“I believe in giving my fans a variety of songs, and ‘Tum na ho’ felt like something new to me. It is a wonderful love song with a very fresh soundscape. Sometimes I feel like singing it, and at times dancing to it,” Arjun said.

“Tum na ho” has been co-sung by Prakriti Kakar.

“It’s a very cool pop approach to a love song highlighting the concept of a long distance relationship and is also extremely relatable,” said Prakriti.

Composed by M. Ajay Vaas, the VYRL Originals song has lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.

Speaking about the track, Vaas said: “‘Tum na ho’ is a track that is very precious to me as it’s one of those compositions that has come straight from my heart. I was always a fan of Arjun Kanungo and I am glad that both Arjun and Prakriti came together to do this song, I couldn’t have gotten any better duo to do this.” IANS

