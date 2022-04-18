Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC seeking NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence NEW DELHI: The Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Talking...

CPEC to advance under Shehbaz’s watch: Pak senator BEIJING: Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) forward with new vigour and vitality, and in...

Sri Lanka to take steps to stabilise economy COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana said on Monday that the country will take steps to stabilise the economy, including strengthening public finance. Siriwardana made the remarks as the...

Indians continue their hold on H-1B visas WASHINGTON: Indians cornered nearly three-fourths of H-1B visas issued by the US to speciality foreign workers in 2021, continuing their stranglehold on this highly sought after professional ticket to work,...

BTS announces new album SEOUL: June will be special for BTS fans as the K-pop band is coming up with a new album in the particular month. In a teaser video posted on social media,...

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for ‘The Lady Killer’ shoot MANALI: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have reached Manali and will soon start shooting for ‘The Lady Killer’. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a glimpse of the mountainous area. “Home...

IPL 2022: David Miller’s knock against CSK takes him ‘back to memory lane’ PUNE: After playing a match-winning knock against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed that his performance reminds him of his earlier knock which he played for Kings...

Mandeep Singh wins North India bodybuilding Championship in Panchkula PANCHKULA: Mandeep Singh, from Chandigarh, was declared the overall winner in the Bodybuilding North India and Tricity competition category at the 2nd edition of “NPC North India and Mr Tricity”...

Air India cancels flights to Hong Kong NEW DELHI: Air India has cancelled flight services to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand in the sector, the airline said....

Global Air Travel Rebound: Indians are visiting Southeast Asia as Countries open SINGAPORE: Earlier this month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that global air travel posted a strong rebound in February 2022 compared to January 2022, as Omicron-related impacts moderated...

Bangladeshi waiter stabbed to death by Pakistani chef at Maldives hotel MALE: A Bangladeshi national working as a waiter was murdered by a Pakistani emigrant with a sharp object at Khanji Restaurant, a Pakistani cuisine restaurant located in Hulhumale in Maldives....

Sri Lankan President to appoint new Cabinet amid anti-government protests COLOMBO: Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is all set to draft fresh blood in the council of ministers...

Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan LONDON: A large number of Afghans living in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London against recent airstrikes in parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan....

Mahesh Bhatt emotionally hugs son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, picture goes viral NEW DELHI: Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. A new picture shared by Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt...

Pak economist claims Imran Khan govt exaggerated employment figures ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former finance minister and economist Hafeez A Pasha has said that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government presented wrong and exaggerated figures regarding the job creation and inflation...

PM Modi unveils 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi MORBI: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat’s Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing. “We have been...

Bhagwant Mann govt announces 300 units of free power for Punjab from July 1 CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from July 1, according to the State Information and Public...

Indian embassy in Pakistan condoles demise of philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi ISLAMABAD: The Indian embassy in Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Bano Edhi in Karachi. “High Commission of India expresses its heartfelt...

iPhone 14 may come with satellite connectivity for emergencies SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Apple is planning to launch iPhone 14 with satellite connectivity options for emergency scenarios. According to GizmoChina, through satellite connectivity, users would be able to send...