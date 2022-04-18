India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for ‘The Lady Killer’ shoot

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in Manali for ‘The Lady Killer’ shoot
April 18
13:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MANALI: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have reached Manali and will soon start shooting for ‘The Lady Killer’. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a glimpse of the mountainous area.
“Home for the next few days,” Bhumi wrote, tagging “Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh” as the location.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

One of her Instagram Stories features herself with Arjun posing for the camera while sitting on a flight. Arjun, too, took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

“A new start. Film number 18. Here we go,” he wrote. Being helmed by Ajay Bahl, the suspense drama revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty. (ANI)

Also ReadBhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor in’The Lady Killer’

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressArjun KapoorArjun Kapoor MoviesBhumi PednekarbollywoodCelebritiesCelebrity CoupleEntertainmentHollywoodladyloveMalaika Arora KhanMalaika Arora NewsMalaika Arora UpdatesMalika Arora InstagrammoviesThe Lady Killer
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.