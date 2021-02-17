India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Arjun Rampal enjoys jungle safari with family at Satpura Tiger Reserve

Arjun Rampal enjoys jungle safari with family at Satpura Tiger Reserve
February 17
11:32 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has escaped for a quick getaway jungle safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve with his kids and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The ‘Daddy’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few stunning pictures and video snippets with ladylove Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and the actor’s daughters, Mahikka and Myra from their recent jungle safari adventure.

Arjun also penned a happy note which read, “An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and one solo. Lots of other beautiful animals.”

He added, “This is the oldest and largest forest reserve in India at #mptourism has done a fantastic job of relocating 47 villages around the sanctuary to create a larger more safer space for the animals. A must visit here is recommended. Thank you @chinmay_thejungleman @shubham_alvae @anish_joshua for the most memorable memories.”

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen alongside Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff in J.P. Dutta’s ‘Paltan’. He will soon be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut ‘Dhaakad’. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ians_india: #Russia has now joined #India to seek an alternative to microblogging titan #Twitter (@Twitter), after it was used to support protesters backing Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. https://t.co/iXMPgVnqHq
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:48 am

    Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on ... - https://t.co/jr2pesDW6n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #India #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:36 am

    I wasn't given chance to fulfil promises: #Nepal PM Oli - https://t.co/a7gaDCvv5B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople #Pandemic
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:31 am

    #BitCoin jumps above $50,000 for first ... - https://t.co/rcFw78aevo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Amazon #AmazonCEO #AMazonUpdates #AndyJassy #AWB #BitcoinInINR #BitcoinIndia #BitcoinPricesTOday #BitCoinUpdates #BuyBitcoinOnline #JeffBezos #PurchaseBitcoin
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.