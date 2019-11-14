Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Arjun Rampal set to return with supernatural thriller

Arjun Rampal set to return with supernatural thriller
November 14
11:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who next will be seen in the supernatural thriller “Anjaan”, says he will start shooting for the film in March next year. “We will start shooting for ‘Anjaan’ in March. I am very excited about it. It is one of my first super-natural films,” said Arjun, while interacting with the media.

Earlier in September, Arjun had tweeted about the film, saying: “Spooked and excited… for my next film #Anjaan it’s gonna be one hell of a scary ride. Can’t wait to start filming.” “Anjaan” is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

Talking about the growing popularity of digital platforms, Arjun said: “Nowadays, all of us watch content on mobile phones. I think OTT platforms are a wonderful new opening for artistes – whether you are a director, producer, writer, actor or an editor. You get a lot of time to you’re your stories. There is neither the issue of censorship nor the pressure of box-office collections, so the entertainment quotient and quality of writing is high on these platforms. I think they deserve an awards function.”

Asked which web series is his favourite, Arjun said: “My favourite series in recent time is an English series called ‘Succession’. which is streaming on Hotstar.” Arjun made his digital debut with a web series named “The Final Call”. “I hope I will soon do the second season of ‘The Final Call’,” he said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Arjun Rampal set to return with supernatural thriller - https://t.co/bEJWD1IfvM Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cFwmUBfvrQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 5:37 am

Children in India face higher #Health burden of climate change: Lancet report - https://t.co/dbRytyq0tT Get your n… https://t.co/IJtccdtdhn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 5:34 am

#Disney Plus surpasses 10mn subscribers on launch day - https://t.co/zIRqZc0udg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/zkzgxeXIsO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 5:32 am

Govt unhappy over #Vodafone's biz 'uncertainty' remarks - https://t.co/3vqogS4KiK Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Zj93MXZ39M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 5:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.