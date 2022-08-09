India Post News Paper

Arjun, Sonam will leave you in splits in next 'Koffee With Karan' episode

Arjun, Sonam will leave you in splits in next ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode
August 09
13:28 2022
MUMBAI: Karan Johar just dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan‘ and we just cannot wait.

The next episode is going to feature the powerful brother-sister duo – Sonam and Arjun, and it does look like a laugh riot!
In the teaser posted by Karan on Instagram, Sonam is seen at her usual, candid best, while brother Arjun Kapoor can’t help but complain whether he’s been called on the show to be a subject of jokes and roast!

The teaser begins with Karan (being very cryptic) saying, “Oh My God I have S and M on my couch” to which the cousin duo responded by asking, “who’s M?” Honestly, even we are still wondering what M stands for.

Moving on, Sonam lit the episode with her sass and had many funny moments with Arjun. Sonam even called Ranbir Kapoor the best but followed it with yet another hilarious comment.

In the short clip, Karan asks Sonam who according to her is the ‘Man of the Moment, to which Sonam responds saying, “I think Ranbir is the best…he’s everywhere! He’s currently promoting Ayaan’s film…” Karan then follows with yet another question, “Which film is he doing?”. Sonam then responds by saying, “Shiva number 1” and Karan bursts into laughter (they were referring to Brahmastra).

Arjun and Sonam further indulged in more banter as they discussed sex, Arjun’s equation with Malaika, and their family. Check out the teaser here:

Sonam is seen embracing her pregnancy glow in a lovely black evening gown. Arjun, on the other hand, complimented her in a brown suit. Sonam recently got back to Mumbai. She had been staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Arjun, on the other hand, is still riding high on the success of his last release ‘Ek Villain Returns’. (ANI)

ActorsactressArjun KapoorbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodKaran JoharKoffee With KaranKoffee with Karan 7Koffee with Karan Season 7moviesPadma Shri AwardeesSonam Kapoor
Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.