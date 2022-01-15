India Post News Paper

Armed Forces chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on Army Day

Armed Forces chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on Army Day
January 15
10:10 2022
NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day.

The armed forces chiefs also laid a wreath at the war memorial. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their greetings on Army day.

“Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army – Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

