Armed forces given freedom to take any necessary step: Modi NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement in the wake of the tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his...

Well prepared to respond to any contingency: IAF chief HYDERABAD: Indian Air Force chief R.K.S Bhadauria on Saturday said that the Indian armed forces are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. He said the security scenario...

5 Life Lessons You Can Draw from the Coronavirus Pandemic The world was going about in its usual rhythm when Coronavirus pandemic spread and disrupted people’s lives in ways unexpected. As a highly contagious virus that spreads through human contact,...

US stands by India in its face-off with China in Ladakh NEW DELHI: The US on Friday made it clear that it stood by India in the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh where Chinese aggression...

Bound by agreements, Indian soldiers did not use firearms against Chinese troops NEW DELHI: The 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan valley of Ladakh, did not use the firearms...

CG of India invites yoga lovers for virtual celebrations of 6th Int’l Day of Yoga This year’s theme is ‘GharGhar se Yoga – Yoga at Home’; in partnership with various organizations, the annual celebration of yoga will also be dedicated to the ‘Corona Warriors’ – the front...

England brewery to withdraw Lord Hanuman beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans over Sheffield (England) based Neepsend Brew Co., have asked it to withdraw its “Hanuman” beer; calling it highly disquieting The pitch of protest led...

London luxury retailer MatchesFashion apologizes Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Within 24-hours of protest from a large group of Indians, The Shard (London) headquartered “global luxury-shopping destination” MatchesFashion apologized and removed Swim Shorts carrying images of deities;...

Hindu elected official in Kashmir Valley killed by terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba MADHU PATEL CHICAGO: Ajay Pandita, the only Hindu elected to office in the Kashmir Valley, was shot dead reportedly by the newly renamed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, The Resistance Front. LeT,...

Hindi Club of Illinois holds Pratibha Manch Event India Post News Service CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) successfully staged its second biweekly online event Pratibha Manch via Zoom. This current event was held on Saturday, June 13,...

AIA- NJ donates grocery, snacks to health workers PRAKASH M SWAMY NEW JERSEY: The Association of Indians in America (AIA) NJ chapter has reached out to the community in a big way in helping with COVID 19 pandemic. The...

City of Fremont launches Pop Up Patio program for Small Business Operation Outdoors India Post News Service FREMONT, Calif.: The City of Fremont today launched a new pilot program, Pop Up Patio, for brick-and-mortar restaurants and retailers. The program will allow small businesses...

Indiaspora condemns systemic racism in USA Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Indiaspora a global Indian diaspora leaders’ group, from diverse backgrounds and professions, stands strongly and squarely with the African-American community in order to strive together for...

Interfaith coalition vows to fight for racial justice Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: More than 75 organizations and individuals representing Hindu, Jain, and Sikh communities came together displaying solidarity to end systemic racism and police brutality once and for...

MAFS extends its drive for virtual fund raiser Harish Rao CHICAGO: Metropolitan AsianFamily Services (MAFS) has extended for June this year its Virtual Mini Fundraiser throughout May celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month and part of #GivingTuesdays. The live...

Why are older Americans showing the highest COVID-19 fatality rates? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service 8 out of 10 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. have been in adults 65 years old and older, reports the Centers for Disease Control....

‘US watching India-China situation, but lacks lot of visibility’ NEW YORK: The US is watching the India-China situation in Ladakh where troops from the two countries clashed this week, but does not have “a lot of visibility”, according to...

Sushant’s ‘Byomkesh Bakshy’ co-star Swastika: Why write fake RIPs? KOLKATA: Bengali star Swastika Mukherjee, who featured with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2015 release “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, has reacted with “disgust” at the “fake RIPs” being written for the...

Rahul not to celebrate birthday due to soldiers’ martyrdom, Covid NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be celebrating his birthday on Friday on account of martyrdom of soldiers in Ladakh and suffering due to Covid, the party said. Congress...