India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Armed forces given freedom to take any necessary step: Modi

Armed forces given freedom to take any necessary step: Modi
June 20
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement in the wake of the tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government has given the armed forces full freedom to take any necessary action. Addressing the all-party meeting he called to discuss the border situation, Modi said: “Our forces are fully capable of defending our borders.”

He also asserted that whether it is an issue of trade, connectivity or counter-terrorism, India has not submitted to any external pressure. “What is necessary for national security, whatever infrastructure is needed to be built on the borders, it will be done at the same rapid speed,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that one benefit of the improved infrastructure is that is has become easier to reach the necessities to the soldiers living in harsh conditions on the border areas. “India wants peace and friendship, but the issue of its sovereignty is supreme,” he said, noting that all participants in the meeting had expressed the same sentiments.

“While on one hand, we have allowed the defence forces to take whatever steps they may deem fit, on the other hand, we have also conveyed our resolve to China through diplomatic means. It is definite that whatever happened on the LAC has shocked and enraged the entire nation,” Modi said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter China’s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Armed forces given freedom to take any ... - https://t.co/r25LoLcOQy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/d6HXShp6G5
    h J R

    - June 20, 2020, 5:46 am

    Well prepared to respond to any contingency: #IAF chief - https://t.co/IABGL0ZSH1 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/WpZxAy1oqW
    h J R

    - June 20, 2020, 5:25 am

    5 Life Lessons You Can ... - https://t.co/iqODQjRtRc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BudgetInsurance… https://t.co/6lcxHhgGlX
    h J R

    - June 20, 2020, 5:04 am

    US stands by India in its face-off with China in Ladakh - https://t.co/WB7GfPjsih Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lX9rnCphRj
    h J R

    - June 19, 2020, 11:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.