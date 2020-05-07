Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Armed forces to accommodate 2,100 Indian evacuees

Armed forces to accommodate 2,100 Indian evacuees
May 07
16:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces have kept six quarantine facilities ready to accommodate up to 2,100 citizens being evacuated from several countries, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The forces are in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and they have been informed that a large number of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia are in the process of being evacuated.

Indian national evacuees from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia will be housed in the quarantine facilities maintained by the three services – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force – in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai,” the ministry said.

The evacuees will undergo mandatory quarantine as per the standing operating procedure in the quarantine facilities, run by the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Around 1,000 people evacuated from Saudi Arabia will kept at Jodhpur and Jaisalmer quarantine facilities. Around 400 people evacuated from Kuwait would be kept at Indian Army quarantine facility at Bhopal. The people being evacuated from UAE will be kept at Kochi. It can house 200 people.

The 150 people coming from Bahrain would be kept at Visakhapatnam facility run by Indian Navy. Around 350 people coming from Malaysia would be kept at Chennai quarantine facility being managed by Indian Air Force.

Besides, naval ships have sailed with food grains, medical teams, and medicines to Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries and they will evacuate Indians during their return journey.

INS Kesari has proceeded on deployment to Southern Indian Ocean Region from May 6 till June 29, 2020. The ship will visit Madagascar, Comoros, Maldives and Seychelles.

It will deliver 10-12 tonnes of medicines each to all these countries. It will also provide 660 tonnes of foodgrains to Maldives. Medical teams comprising 14 personnel (eight doctors and six paramedics) and 13 personnel (four doctors and nine paramedics) have been dispatched to Mauritius and Comoros, respectively.

INS Jalashwa sailed to Maldives for evacuating stranded Indian nationals. It reached Male earlier on Thursday. The ship will start for Kochi on Friday with evacuee Indians. The INS Magar has also sailed to Maldives and is on its way to Male.

The INS Airawat and INS Shardul are likely to proceed to the Gulf region for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#RiteshTandon https://t.co/k63sdbaRQD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 7:36 pm

RT @ANI: PM Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Charles Michel, President of the European Council. Two leaders discussed the situatio…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 3:29 pm

RT @cgidubai: Together we stand.Indian Consulate officials Including CG [email protected], Ms Kanchan, Prasar Bharati Sr Correspondent, Consul…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 11:13 am

#California minorities facing more health, economic risks - https://t.co/blkv6GDL8v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lIqdpkriPB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 7, 2020, 11:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.