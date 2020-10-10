Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire: Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midnight on October 10, and plan to start “substantive” talks over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, after nearly two weeks of fierce fighting in the disputed territory, Al Jazeera reported.

The decision was taken after 10 hours of talks held in Moscow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Moscow has reported that the agreement was for a “humanitarian ceasefire”.

“We have to “wait to see whether this ceasefire will really happen as agreed, if it will come down to the exchange of prisoners, and if the parties are really willing to return to the negotiating table to solve this decades-long conflict,” Al Jazeera said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister said that the Red Cross will be acting as an intermediary in the humanitarian operation.

As per reports, at least 300 people were killed due to the clashes that broke out on September 27.

Al Jazeera further reported that though Lavrov did not provide details on the talks but said the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group would mediate. (ANI)

Comments

comments