India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Army of the Dead’ wins fan favourite award at Oscars 2022

‘Army of the Dead’ wins fan favourite award at Oscars 2022
March 28
10:59 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Zack Snyder’s directorial ‘Army of the Dead’ indeed has a huge fan following. The film has just won the fan-favourite award at the Oscars 2022, defeating other popular films like Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’.

For the unversed, the Academy introduced the award as a way to honour more mainstream, popular movies and box-office hits that Academy members may have overlooked — and to attract more viewers and boost the slumping Oscars ratings, reported Variety.
The voting was conducted on Twitter.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during the 18-day voting period for the #OscarsFanFavorite category, which began on February 14, conversations about ‘Army of the Dead’ increased 4,548 per cent compared to the previous 18 days.

In the Netflix film, Dave Bautista leads a cast that incorporates Tig Notaro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma S Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 Oscar nominationsActorsactressAmy SchumerArmy of the DeadBest International Feature Film awardbollywoodCelebritiesDrive My CarEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesOscar AwardsOscarsOscars 2022Ryusuke Hamaguch
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.