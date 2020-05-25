Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Army rejects reports on patrol party detention by Chinese forces

Army rejects reports on patrol party detention by Chinese forces
May 25
11:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Rejecting reports on the detention of a joint patrol party detained by Chinese forces in Ladakh, the Indian Army said on Sunday that these were “inaccurate”.

It was claimed that an Indian patrol party comprising Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel was detained by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last week after skirmishes in Ladakh.

Reports claimed that the Indian team was detained and their firearms snatched by the Chinese and they were only released after talks between both sides at the local level. The Indian Army has maintained that the reports on detention are inaccurate, though there had been no official statement so far.

Chinese forces were alleged to have intruded the Indian territory and were also carrying out aggressive patrols with motor boats in the Pangong lake. Amid tension at the Line of Actual Control, both the armies have increased deployment of men and assets at forward locations. Both are on high alert on forward locations where tensions and skirmishes took place.

The Indian military has clarified that they will not allow any kind of Chinese transgression in India territory and would patrol in those areas. The PLA has been clashing with Indian forces on patrol after entering the Indian side.

On Friday, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Leh, the headquarters of 14 Corps in Ladakh, and reviewed deployment of forces along the Line of Actual Control with China. He held a meeting with Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and other officers to know the ground situation on forward locations along the Line of Actual Control. Late in the day, he returned to Delhi.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @narendramodi: Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmâ€¦
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 8:07 am

The Final Day: Ayush Kumra - https://t.co/twkPdEJg8T Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #15Days15Waysâ€¦ https://t.co/SbiJPByb4h
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 7:18 am

New SOP to bring Indians stranded abroad focuses on needy ... - https://t.co/Oar5yD1bT4 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/WWQF2ZpQXq
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:54 am

#Kuwait to deport 136 people of #Assam, #Tripura by June 4 - https://t.co/sqQbwtUmdl Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/EMBqPnDO2I
h J R

- May 25, 2020, 6:45 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.