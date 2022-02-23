On this day in 2010: Tendulkar became first batter to score double century in ODIs NEW DELHI: It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the “first man on the planet” to score a double century in ODIs. The Master Blaster...

Putin announces ‘military operation’ to ‘demilitarize’ Ukraine MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special “military operation” to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin...

‘Happy birthday monkey prince,’ writes Bipasha Basu for husband Karan Singh Grover MUMBAI: As actor Karan Singh Grover turned 40 on Wednesday, his wife and actor Bipasha Basu shared an adorable birthday post on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the...

Arnold Schwarzenegger to present Slap Fighting Championship WASHINGTON: Veteran actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to come up with the Slap Fighting Championship. As per Variety, Arnold has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to...

J-K: Flights delayed at Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall SRINAGAR: Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area. The officials at Srinagar airport informed...

Biden announces new sanctions against Russia after ‘beginning of Russian invasion’ WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) announced new sanctions against Russia and called President Vladimir Putin’s moves in eastern Ukraine the “beginning of a Russian invasion”. This...

World facing biggest security crisis in recent years: UN chief on Russia-Ukraine tensions NEW YORK: Terming the Ukraine situation as the “biggest global peace and security crisis” in recent years, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest developments in Ukraine are testing the...

Indian Cricketers’ Association issues statement in favour of Saha, condemns journalist’s ‘threat’ NEW DELHI: The Indian Cricketers’ Association on Tuesday released a statement and the body condemned the “threatening message” sent by a journalist to wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. The ICA has also...

‘Playing with fire’: China on Pompeo’s upcoming Taiwan visit BEIJING: Slamming the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit to Taiwan next month, China has said that Taipei, in seeking independence by soliciting US support, is “playing...

Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in US: Report SAN FRANCISCO: The Omicron wave is breaking, but deaths have surpassed those from the Delta wave in the United States, The Seattle Times has reported. Since November 24 last year,...

‘Leave Ukraine’: Indian embassy advises students again KYIV: The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday again advised students to temporarily leave Ukraine rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities amid the growing tensions in the...

Cricket Australia grants NoC to likes of Warner, Cummins to participate in IPL 2022 from April 6 NEW DELHI: Cricket Australia has granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally-contracted players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season from April 6. The likes of David...

Air India special flight departs from India to bring Indians from Ukraine NEW DELHI: The special flight of Tata-owned Air India (AI) will take back Indian nationals, including students, who had registered for safe return from Ukraine (Boryspil) airport tonight. “The first...

Biden dials Zelenskyy, reaffirms US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The conversation comes...

Hope For Normalcy As the Omicron surge appears to slow down in India and much of the world, there seems to be some hope to return to normalcy. Several countries in Europe have...

Hemkund Sahib: Breathtaking lake holy for Sikhs Hemkund Sahib (also spelled Hemkunt), known as Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Ji, is a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India. It is devoted to Guru Gobind Singh Ji (1666â€“1708), the tenth Sikh Guru, and finds mention...

UK to start ‘living with COVID’ as it lifts restrictions LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday outlined England’s roadmap to ending all legal COVID-19 restrictions and start “living with Covid,” reported CNN. Johnson has revealed plans to end...

The global economy starts to leave the pandemic behind, but must deal with its economic toll Recent developments indicate that the global economy may be entering what has been cited as â€˜the final phases of the pandemicâ€™. Countries, especially in Europe, are lifting COVID-19 restrictions completely,...

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Putin signs decree to recognize independence of Donetsk, Luhansk MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians on...