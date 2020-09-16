India Post News Paper

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive

September 16
11:20 2020
ITANAGAR/SHILLONG: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for the Covid-19 while his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma, who last week visited Delhi and Manipur, tested negative for the virus, officials said on Tuesday.

Meghalaya Power Minister James P. K. Sangma, younger brother of the Chief Minister, however, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Khandu, who last week trekked a distance of 24 km in 11 hours to meet people of a remote village under his home constituency Mukto in Tawang district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” the 41-year old chief minister said in a tweet.

The Covid-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 6,298 with 4,531 people recovered from the disease and 11 people died.

Health officials in Shillong said that Meghalaya Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Power Minister had travelled together to New Delhi last week and then to Imphal where only James tested positive for the infectious disease on his arrival at the airport.

Meghalaya has so far recorded 4,037 Covid-19 positive cases with 1,818 active cases and 29 people have succumbed to the dreaded disease.

